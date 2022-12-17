Watch Metallica Debut ‘Lux Æterna’ Live, Perform with St. Vincent at L.A. Charity Show

Metallica hosted their third annual Helping Hands charity concert and auction on Friday night (Dec. 16), and the night had several surprises.

Taking place at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater, the night’s 14-song setlist began with five acoustic versions of seminal songs “Blackened,” “The Unforgiven” and their take on Thin Lizzy’s “Whiskey In The Jar” and also included unplugged covers of Thin Lizzy’s “Borderline” and UFO’s “It’s Killing Me,” according to Setlist.fm.

During the night, Metallica also performed their new single “Lux Æterna” live for the first time after releasing the track on Nov. 28 . It’s the first taste of the band’s upcoming album 72 Seasons, to be released on April 14, which is their first LP since 2016’s Hardwired … To Self-Destruct.

Metallica also had a surprise guest for the Helping Hands concert. The band brought out St. Vincent for guitar and vocal assistance on “Nothing Else Matters.” San Francisco multi-instrumentalist Avi Vinocur also guested on “All Within My Hands.” Friday night’s show, which streamed on Paramount+, also featured Jimmy Kimmel as emcee and Greta Van Fleet in an opening set.

The charity concert and auction benefit Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation. Established in 2017, it has contributed $12 million to fighting food insecurity, providing disaster relief, and building sustainable communities through workforce and community college programs. The auction runs through Dec. 20 here.

Beginning on April 27, Metallica will launch their M72 World Tour that will hit multiple global cities throughout 2023 and 2024 alongside support from the new iteration of Pantera, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Architects and Ice Nine Kills.