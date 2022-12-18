Watch Lizzo Cover Stevie Wonder’s Holiday Classic on Saturday Night Live

Lizzo helped close out Saturday Night Live’s 48th season last night (Dec. 17) in her second appearance as the show’s musical guest this year. She performed “Break Up Twice” as well as Stevie Wonder’s “Someday At Christmas.”

The singer took the place of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, who had to cancel their appearance (alongside host Austin Butler) as guitarist Nick Zinner continues to recover from pneumonia. Lizzo previously appeared on SNL in double duty as the host and music performer in April.

For the second go-around, Lizzo stuck to her newest material, offering a dramatized version of “Break Up Twice” featuring the singer in a staged bedroom scene. She reappeared in a festive gold and silver dress for a more traditional performance of her “Someday At Christmas” cover, also featured on a new holiday compilation from Amazon Music.

The latest Saturday Night Live stint caps off a big year for Lizzo. She released the Grammy-nominated album SPECIAL in July shortly after being nominated for her first Emmy for her show, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. The artist also just wrapped a fall arena tour, which was memorable for when she played a 209-year-old flute once owned by President James Madison.

Most recently, the new documentary Love, Lizzo debuted on HBO Max on Thanksgiving Day, and next up on the cable network is Lizzo’s Live In Concert special, streaming on New Year’s Eve. Lizzo is also up for five Grammy nominations, with the ceremony airing on Feb. 5.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs issued a statement on Dec. 10 alongside the news of their SNL cancelation, stating in part, “It’s been a tough week, and it’s been a tough year on the health front for us alongside so many artists who are committed to connecting with audiences amidst a pandemic. We send our love to our fans and supporters, thank you for your understanding and well wishes, it means the world to us. Wishing you a healthy and happy rest of 2022, we’re looking forward to a strong return in 2023.”