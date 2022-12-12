Janet Jackson Plots 2023 Tour With Ludacris

Janet Jackson will tour widely for the first time since 2019 next year as part of the Together Again outing, with support from Ludacris. Dates begin April 14 in Hollywood, Fla., and wrap June 21 in Seattle. Ticket pre-sales begin tomorrow (Dec. 13), with the general public on-sale set for Friday.

Jackson also says “there will be new music” but revealed no additional details. The project, thought to be titled Black Diamond, will be the artist’s first new album since 2015’s Unbreakable. “You guys have no idea,” Jackson said of the upcoming shows in a social media post. “I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

Jackson, 56, recently inducted her producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and earlier this year was the subject of an eponymous Lifetime documentary that delved for the first time into the 2004 Super Bowl “wardrobe malfunction” and its aftermath.

Janet Jackson’s 2023 tour dates:

April 14: Hollywood, Fla. (Hard Rock Live)

April 19: Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center)

April 21: Savannah, Ga. (Enmarket Arena)

April 22: Birmingham, Ala. (Legacy Arena at The BJCC)

April 25: Columbia, S.C. (Colonial Life Arena)

April 27: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

April 29: Memphis (FedEx Forum)

April 30: St. Louis (Enterprise Center)

May 2: Kansas City, Mo. (T-Mobile Center)

May 4: Nashville (Bridgestone Arena)

May 6: Bristow, Va. (Jiffy Lube Live)

May 9: New York (Madison Square Garden)

May 12: Charlotte, N.C. (PNC Music Pavilion)

May 13: Baltimore (CFG Bank Arena)

May 14: Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater)

May 18: Mashantucket, Ct. (Foxwoods Casino)

May 19: Mansfield, Mass. (Xfinity Center)

May 20: Atlantic City, N.J. (Hard Rock Hotel & Casino)

May 23: Toronto (Budweiser Stage)

May 24: Detroit (Little Caesars Arena)

May 26: Noblesville, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center)

May 27: Tinley Park, Ill. (Hollywood Casino)

May 29: Milwaukee (American Family Insurance Amphitheater)

May 30: St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)

June 2: Dallas (Dos Equis Pavilion)

June 3: Woodlands, Tx. (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)

June 4: Austin, Tx. (Moody Center)

June 7: Phoenix (Ak-Chin Pavilion)

June 9: Irvine, Calif. (FivePoint Amphitheatre)

June 10: Los Angeles (Hollywood Bowl)

June 11: Chula Vista, Calif. (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)

June 16: Mountain View, Calif. (Shoreline Amphitheatre)

June 20: Portland, Ore. (Moda Center)

June 21: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)