Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Specials Were About To Record New LP Before Terry Hall Was Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer
Watch Dave Grohl Perform With Daughter Violet for Fourth Night of Hanukkah Sessions
MIKE Is Fearless on Beware of the Monkey

Watch Jack Black, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Rush for Seventh Night of Hanukkah Sessions

Tenacious D’s Kyle Gass also made a brief appearance
jack black, rush, hanukkah sessions
(Photo Credit: YouTube/Foo Fighters)

The Seventh Night of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions was another incredible gift with actor and Tenacious D star Jack Black joining in to deliver a fevered take on Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio.” As Grohl pummeled through the track on drums and Kurstin tapped into the song’s complex layers on the keys, Black took on vocal duties in his passionate fan-first style. Even Kyle Gass (aka Tenacious D’s KG) made an appearance, briefly entering the stage with an “applause” sign.

“Geddy Lee’s mother was so proud of her son that she put Rush posters up all over their family store and gave away Rush albums to kids who didn’t have money to buy them,” reads the caption. “In tribute to that proud Jewish mother, we give you — free of charge—’The Spirit Of Radio’ featuring Jack Black!”

This is the third year the Foo Fighters frontman and Grammy-winning producer Kurstin have teamed up for their annual holiday series featuring covers of songs by Jewish artists. It was an idea originally born during the pandemic when the duo recorded the covers at Kurstin’s studio. Though this year was the first time the series happened in front of a live audience.

Grohl and Kurstin brought some of their famous friends to the Largo at the Coronet Theater in Los Angeles Dec. 5 for a special concert benefitting the Anti Defamation League. The night was filmed, with a new performance video released each of the eight nights of Hanukkah this week.

Also Read

Watch Karen O Light Up Dave Grohl’s Hanukkah Sessions With ‘Heads Will Roll’

Previous releases have included director Judd Apatow singing Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” P!nk offering her hit “Get the Party Started,” a take on the 10CC’s “The Things We Do for Love” from Inara George (Kurstin’s other-half in the bird and the bee), the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on “Heads Will Roll,” Grohl’s daughter Violet on Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” and Beck doing “E-Pro.”

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Community

Smashed Feet And Swagger: Royal And The Serpent’s Ryan Santiago Lays It Bare

Jake Blount
Impact

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

Mental Health

Chasing the Clear Light: Lukas Nelson on Blowing Away the Clouds of Weed

Community

When Dignity is Centerstage: The Acrisure Arena of Human Potential Opens in California

more from spin

jack black, rush, hanukkah sessions
News

Watch Jack Black, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Rush for Seventh Night of Hanukkah Sessions

billy-bragg-morrissey-brandon-flowers
News

Morrissey Exits Capitol Records As Miley Cyrus Is ‘Taken Off’ Unreleased Song

maxi jazz, faithless
News

Maxi Jazz, Singer of U.K. Dance Act Faithless, Dies at 65

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top