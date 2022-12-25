Watch Jack Black, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Rush for Seventh Night of Hanukkah Sessions

The Seventh Night of Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions was another incredible gift with actor and Tenacious D star Jack Black joining in to deliver a fevered take on Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio.” As Grohl pummeled through the track on drums and Kurstin tapped into the song’s complex layers on the keys, Black took on vocal duties in his passionate fan-first style. Even Kyle Gass (aka Tenacious D’s KG) made an appearance, briefly entering the stage with an “applause” sign.

“Geddy Lee’s mother was so proud of her son that she put Rush posters up all over their family store and gave away Rush albums to kids who didn’t have money to buy them,” reads the caption. “In tribute to that proud Jewish mother, we give you — free of charge—’The Spirit Of Radio’ featuring Jack Black!”

This is the third year the Foo Fighters frontman and Grammy-winning producer Kurstin have teamed up for their annual holiday series featuring covers of songs by Jewish artists. It was an idea originally born during the pandemic when the duo recorded the covers at Kurstin’s studio. Though this year was the first time the series happened in front of a live audience.

Grohl and Kurstin brought some of their famous friends to the Largo at the Coronet Theater in Los Angeles Dec. 5 for a special concert benefitting the Anti Defamation League. The night was filmed, with a new performance video released each of the eight nights of Hanukkah this week.

Previous releases have included director Judd Apatow singing Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” P!nk offering her hit “Get the Party Started,” a take on the 10CC’s “The Things We Do for Love” from Inara George (Kurstin’s other-half in the bird and the bee), the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on “Heads Will Roll,” Grohl’s daughter Violet on Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” and Beck doing “E-Pro.”