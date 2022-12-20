Watch Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio Cover the National at Ally Coalition Benefit

Jack and Rachel Antonoff’s annual benefit for their LGBTQ non-profit the Ally Coalition was held in-person last night (Dec. 19) at New York’s Skirball Center for the first time since 2019, and the surprise lineup was full of unique pairings. Chief among them was Jack Antonoff‘s cover of the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio” with Phish’s Trey Anastasio and the 1975‘s Matty Healy, which can be seen in audience-shot video below.

Anastasio also played with Bleachers on the latter’s ‘Goodmorning,” while Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Weyes Blood assembled for a finale cover of the Jackson Browne-written “These Days,” popularized by Nico on her 1967 debut solo album Chelsea Girl.

Founded by the Antonoffs in 2013, the Ally Coalition “provides critical support for organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth and raises awareness about the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population,” according to its website. The annual benefit has previously featured Taylor Swift, the National, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Having produced the majority of Taylor Swift’s latest album, Midnights, Jack Antonoff will take Bleachers on the road next spring and summer for a handful of high-profile festival dates. They include the debut edition of the Adjacent Festival on May 27 in Atlantic City, N.J., and three appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain and Portugal in early June.