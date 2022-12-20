Instagram Facebook Twitter
Black Mass Electronics Is the Aggressive Guitar Pedal Builder for a Good Cause
Radio-Free Europe: The Smile Gleams at Montreux Jazzfest
10-Year-Old DJ Michelle Is Very Much In the House

Watch Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio Cover the National at Ally Coalition Benefit

Event also featured Phoebe Bridgers, the 1975’s Matty Healy, Weyes Blood, and Lucy Dacus
Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio at the Ally Coalition benefit on Dec. 19, 2022, in New York (Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images for the Ally Coalition).

Jack and Rachel Antonoff’s annual benefit for their LGBTQ non-profit the Ally Coalition was held in-person last night (Dec. 19) at New York’s Skirball Center for the first time since 2019, and the surprise lineup was full of unique pairings. Chief among them was Jack Antonoff‘s cover of the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio” with Phish’s Trey Anastasio and the 1975‘s Matty Healy, which can be seen in audience-shot video below.

 

Anastasio also played with Bleachers on the latter’s ‘Goodmorning,” while Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus, and Weyes Blood assembled for a finale cover of the Jackson Browne-written “These Days,” popularized by Nico on her 1967 debut solo album Chelsea Girl.

Founded by the Antonoffs in 2013, the Ally Coalition “provides critical support for organizations dedicated to bettering the lives of LGBTQ youth and raises awareness about the systemic inequalities facing the LGBTQ population,” according to its website. The annual benefit has previously featured Taylor Swift, the National, Lorde, Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, and Paramore’s Hayley Williams.

Billie Eilish

Also Read

Watch Dave Grohl, Phoebe Bridgers Perform With Billie Eilish in L.A.

Having produced the majority of Taylor Swift’s latest album, Midnights, Jack Antonoff will take Bleachers on the road next spring and summer for a handful of high-profile festival dates. They include the debut edition of the Adjacent Festival on May 27 in Atlantic City, N.J., and three appearances at Primavera Sound in Spain and Portugal in early June.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Chasing the Clear Light: Lukas Nelson on Blowing Away the Clouds of Weed

Community

When Dignity is Centerstage: The Acrisure Arena of Human Potential Opens in California

Addiction

The Gospel of Being an Ally to the Afflicted, According to Robert Randolph

Community

Linda Perry’s EqualizeHER Wants Women Offstage (in Sound, Lights, and More)

more from spin

Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio at the Ally Coalition benefit on Dec. 19, 2022, in New York (Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images for the Ally Coalition).
News

Watch Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio Cover the National at Ally Coalition Benefit

(Credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)
Features

St. Anger Keeps Spinning Metallica Comedy Gold

Martin Duffy performing with Primal Scream in England on Aug. 26, 2022 (Photo: Harry Herd / Redferns).
News

Martin Duffy, Primal Scream and Felt Keyboardist, Dies at 55

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top