Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Midas Touch
Christine McVie
Christine McVie’s 10 Best Fleetwood Mac Songs
Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

Houston Police Arrest Suspects in Takeoff Murder

A second suspect was arrested on weapons charges
Takeoff
(Credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Houston police announced that they have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff.

Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, was charged with murder on Friday (Dec. 2). The first suspect, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, was arrested on Nov. 22 on charges of unlawful carrying of a weapon. The police department announced and shared the suspects’ mugshots.

“We were able to deduce that Patrick Clark is the lethal shooter in the case, and that’s why he’s being charged with murder,” Houston Police Department Sgt. Michael Burrow said, according to NBC News.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1 as he left a private party at a bowling alley with his uncle. Sgt. Burrow also said that the rapper was an “innocent bystander” of an argument that occurred at the bowling alley’s entrance.

At a press conference on Nov. 1, Sgt. Michael Arrington provided more details of the altercation but did not name a suspect or elaborate on any leads.

“A large group of people had gathered at the front door area just outside the building, and it led to an argument where the shooting took place from the disagreement,” Arrington said. “A lot of people that were there fled the scene and did not stick around to give a statement.”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

Community

Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

Amber Ryann
Community

Amber Ryann’s Underrated Artist Season Is Diversifying Playlist Curation

you may like

more from spin

Takeoff
News

Houston Police Arrest Suspects in Takeoff Murder

Elton John
News

Elton John Sets Glastonbury As Final U.K. Show on Farewell Tour

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Isaac
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Chris Isaak

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top