Instagram Facebook Twitter
Exit Interview: Chris Farren Wrote 2022’s Best Soundtrack for a Movie That Doesn’t Exist
Sarah McLachlan: “Our North Star Always Will Be Putting the Kids First.”
Nirvana
‘Nirvana Baby’ Spencer Elden Appeals Nevermind Child Pornography Suit Dismissal

Gorillaz Share New Song ‘Skinny Ape’ and Announce Massive AR Performances in London, NYC

‘Skinny Ape’ is drawn from the group’s upcoming album, ‘Cracker Island’

Gorillaz will stage a literal larger-than-life debut of their new single, “Skinny Ape,” with high-tech, live AR performances next week in New York’s Times Square (Dec. 17) and London’s Piccadilly Circus (Dec. 18).

 

 

The Damon Albarn- and Jamie Hewlett-created cartoon band teamed with Emmy-nominated director Fx Goby and Nexus Studios for the performances, which will be brought to life with Google’s ARCore Geospatial API technology and find Gorillaz “playing in the midst of two of the world’s most iconic skylines,” according to a statement.

Also Read

Blur Confirms First Show Since 2015

“To all our followers, get ready for the biggest Times Square takeover since that other gorilla smashed the place up,” says Gorillaz virtual bass player Murdoc Niccals. “Bigger in fact cos there’s four of us. Thanks to the techies at Google, we’ve created the music video event of the century, so don your pink robes and come see Gorillaz like you’ve never seen us before. The future is nigh!”

“Skinny Ape” is drawn from the upcoming star-packed Gorillaz album Cracker Island, which will be released Feb. 24. Albarn told a San Francisco audience in September that the song was inspired by him seeing an Amazon robot deliver packages in Los Angeles.

No additional Gorillaz live dates have been announced for 2023, following the group’s extensive roadwork this year. Albarn will be busy once again with his original band, Blur, which is playing shows next summer for the first time in eight years. They include two huge concerts at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 8-9. It is unknown if the group is planning to visit North America at any point during the itinerary.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Bluegrass musician Gary Brewer sits with a guitar on his lap.
Education

Bluegrass Heavyweight Gary Brewer Talks About Teaching Kids to Play Music

Impact

Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

Community

Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

you may like

more from spin

Paramore
News

Paramore Urges Listeners to Turn Off ‘The News’ on New Single

Gorillaz
News

Gorillaz Share New Song ‘Skinny Ape’ and Announce Massive AR Performances in London, NYC

(Photo: Mick Hutson / Redferns)
News

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Add Short U.S. Run to 2023 World Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top