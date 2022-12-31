Foo Fighters Promise to Continue As a Band and Will See Fans ‘Soon’

Foo Fighters posted a New Year’s Eve message to fans on Instagram saying “goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known” while vowing they will see fans again “soon.”

The post in large part pays tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins and the “healing power of music” that has helped the band “get through the darkest of times together.”

After Hawkins passed away suddenly on March 25, it left the future of the band in question, though the Foos also assured fans that they would be back in today’s post.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band we were—and without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a different band going forward,” the statement reads. “We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again—and we will soon—he’ll be there in spirit with all of us every night.”

Though the Foo Fighters understandably took the year off of touring, they coordinated two all-star tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles in September remembering Hawkins and his influence.

As well, Dave Grohl has made several appearances in the latter part of 2022, including joining Paul McCartney onstage alongside Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury, taking part in Joe Walsh’s VetsAid benefit show, helping induct Lionel Richie into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and appearing with Billie Eilish at her recent Los Angeles concert. Grohl and Greg Kurstin also recently wrapped their annual Hanukkah Sessions series.

Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett also unveiled his new solo single, “Long, Long Year” earlier this year ahead of a new album coming in 2023.

See the band’s full statement below.