Elton John Sets Glastonbury As Final U.K. Show on Farewell Tour

Christine McVie
Christine McVie’s 10 Best Fleetwood Mac Songs
In his first appearance at the storied festival, the Rocket Man will headline on June 25
Elton John
(Photo: Michael Kovac / Getty Images)

Elton John is going big for what’s being billed as the final U.K. show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The Rocket Man will headline the Glastonbury Festival on June 25, marking his first appearance at the storied event.

“This will be the final U.K. show of Elton’s last ever tour, so we will be closing the Festival and marking this huge moment in both of our histories with the mother of all send-offs,” Glastonbury co-organizer Emily Eavis said. “We are so very happy to finally bring the Rocket Man to Worthy Farm!”

Added John, “Every week I speak to new artists on my radio show and Glastonbury is often cited as a pivotal moment in launching their careers — the festival’s genuine, enthusiastic support for the best emerging talent is something I’ve long admired. Thank you for having me Emily Eavis for my final U.K. show –- it’s going to be emotional.”

Additional Glastonbury headliners will be announced early next year. The 2022 edition of the festival was headlined by Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and, days after this 80th birthday, Paul McCartney.

John just wrapped the North American portion of Farewell Yellow Brick Road with a blowout run at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, featuring guest appearances by Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee, and Dua Lipa. He will return to the road Jan. 8 in Newcastle, Australia, and has dates booked through July 8 in Stockholm.

Jonathan Cohen

