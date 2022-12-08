Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe Add Short U.S. Run to 2023 World Tour

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe have added six U.S. dates to the previously announced international itinerary of their 2023 co-headlining World Tour, which begins Feb. 10-11 in Atlantic City, N.J., and wraps Aug. 18 in El Paso, Texas. Alice Cooper will support on all but the two opening shows.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!,” Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott says.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go on sale first to Citi cardmembers starting Dec. 13, with the general public on-sale set for Dec. 16.

As previously reported, these will be the first Mötley Crüe shows following guitarist Mick Mars’ recent retirement from touring due to the degenerative spine disease Ankylosing Spondylitis (A.S.). He will be replaced by veteran guitarist John 5.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe’s 2023 tour dates:

Feb. 10-11: Atlantic City, N.J. (Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena)

Feb. 18: Mexico City (Foro Sol)

Feb. 21: Monterrey, Mexico (Estadio Banorte)

Feb. 25: Bogota (Parque Simon Bolivar)

Feb. 28: Lima (Estadio Nacional)

March 3: Santiago (Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida)

March 7: Sao Paulo, Brazil (Allianz Parque)

May 22: Sheffield, U.K. (Bramall Lane)

May 25: Mönchengladbach, Germany (SparkassenPark)

May 27: Munich (Koenigsplatz)

May 29: Budapest (MVM Dome)

May 31: Krakow (TAURON Arena Kraków)

June 2: Prague (Prague Rocks)

June 3: Hannover, Germany (Expo Plaza)

June 7: Solvesborg, Sweden (Sweden Rock Festival)

June 9: Hyvinkää, Finland (RockFest)

June 11: Trondheim, Norway (Trondheim Rocks)

June 14: Copenhagen (Copenhell)

June 18: Dessel, Belgium (Graspop Metal Meeting)

June 20: Milan (Ippodromo SNAI San Siro)

June 23: Lisbon (Passeio Maritimo de Alges)

June 24: Rivas-Vaciamadrid, Spain (Auditorio Miguel Ríos)

June 27: Thun, Switzerland (Stockhorn Arena)

July 1: London (Wembley Stadium)

July 2: Lytham, England (Lytham Festival)

July 4: Dublin (Marlay Park)

July 6: Glasgow (Hampden Park)

Aug. 5: Syracuse, N.Y. (JMA Wireless Dome)

Aug. 8: Columbus, Ohio (Ohio Stadium)

Aug. 11: Fargo, N.D. (Fargodome)

Aug. 13: Omaha, Neb. (Charles Schwab Field)

Aug. 16: Tulsa, Okla. (H.A. Chapman Stadium)

Aug. 18: El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl Stadium)