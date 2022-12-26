Dave Grohl and All-Star Guests Cover Randy Newman for Eighth Night of Hanukkah Sessions

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Karen O, Beck, Jack Black, Kyle Gass, Inara George and P!nk joined in
Hanukkah Sessions, night eight, Randy Newman, Dave Grohl
(Photo Credit: YouTube/Foo Fighters)

For Night Eight of the <i>Hanukkah Sessions</i>, which also happens to be Christmas Day, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin offered a cover of Randy Newman’s ode to the West Coast, “I Love L.A.”

Though Newman was not present, Grohl took on vocal duties and was joined by the all-star cast that’s been featured throughout the different video drops this week, including Inara George, Karen O, Beck, Jack Black and Kyle Gass (P!nk was also dancing in the background but came to the mic towards the end).

The song was fitting since the <i>Hanukkah Sessions</i> took place in front of a live audience for the first time this year at L.A.’s own Largo at the Coronet Theater. The local audience dutifully chimed in on the track’s “we love it” chorus.

“Merry Christmukkah!” begins the caption to the video. “Our nondenominational gift to you on this convergence of holiday cheer for the Jews and the goyim is Randy Newman’s classic ‘I Love L.A.’ — sung by Dave Grohl!”

Previous releases during the Sessions have included director Judd Apatow singing Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel,” P!nk offering her hit “Get the Party Started,” a take on the 10CC’s “The Things We Do for Love” from Inara George (Kurstin’s other half in the bird and the bee), the Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Karen O on “Heads Will Roll,” Grohl’s daughter Violet on Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen,” and Beck doing “E-Pro.”

According to Setlist.fm, there’s one more performance from the series still to be released with Kyle Gass covering David Lee Roth’s take on Louis Prima’s “Just A Gigolo/I Ain’t Got Nobody.”

Selena Fragassi

