Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Enlist Pink for Second Night of Hanukkah Sessions
After kicking off last night with a cover of Blood, Sweat and Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” sung by director Judd Apatow, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin‘s Hannukah Sessions continues tonight (Dec. 19) with P!nk performing her 2002 smash “Get the Party Started.”

“One of the music world’s biggest and brightest stars of David, P!nk shows a couple of schmendricks how it’s done by joining us for her very own Bat Mitzvah staple ‘Get the Party Started!,'” the caption for the video reads. And you know what? For kids of a certain age, this is entirely accurate.

 

This year’s Hanukkah Sessions were filmed in front of a live audience in Los Angeles at the Largo at Coronet Theater. Based on the setlist, fans can expect the release this week of covers of 10cc’s “The Things We Do for Love” sung by Kurstin’s the bird and the bee bandmate Inara George, Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” sung by Grohl’s daughter Violet, Beck’s “E-Pro” with Beck, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” with that group’s Karen O, Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” Rush’s “The Spirit of the Radio” sung by Tenacious D’s Jack Black, and that group’s Kyle Gass doing his best David Lee Roth impression on “Just a Gigolo” / “I Ain’t Got Nobody.”

Beyond the Hanukkah Sessions, Grohl performed Foo Fighters’ “My Hero’ with Billie Eilish last week at her show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Enlist Pink for Second Night of Hanukkah Sessions

