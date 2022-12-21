Instagram Facebook Twitter
Black Mass Electronics Is the Aggressive Guitar Pedal Builder for a Good Cause
Radio-Free Europe: The Smile Gleams at Montreux Jazzfest
10-Year-Old DJ Michelle Is Very Much In the House

Inara George Joins Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin for 10cc Cover

For the third night of Hanukkah, they covered the British band’s “The Things We Do For Love” with Jack Black and Kyle Gass on backing vocals

For night three of the Hanukkah Sessions, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin covered none other than 10cc. The duo enlisted Kurstin’s the Bird and the Bee bandmate Inara George to handle vocals. They were joined by Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D on backing vocals.

“Once referred to as the ‘biggest Jewish band to come out of Britain,’ 10cc’s MOTs Godley, Crème and Gouldman recorded a ton of hits — here’s one of the many: ‘The Things We Do For Love’ as sung by Inara George!” the caption for the video read.

 

For night one, Judd Apatow joined Grohl and Kurstin to cover Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel.” Last night, P!nk sang her own “Get the Party the Started” with the duo backing her on drums and keys, respectively.

Also Read

Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Enlist Pink for Second Night of Hanukkah Sessions

This year’s Hanukkah Sessions were filmed in front of a live audience in Los Angeles at the Largo at Coronet Theater. Based on the setlist for the show, which took place on Dec. 5, the next songs should include Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” sung by Grohl’s daughter Violet, Beck’s “E-Pro” with Beck, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” with that group’s Karen O, Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” Rush’s “The Spirit of the Radio” sung by Black, and Gass doing his best David Lee Roth impression on “Just a Gigolo” / “I Ain’t Got Nobody.”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Jake Blount
Impact

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

Mental Health

Chasing the Clear Light: Lukas Nelson on Blowing Away the Clouds of Weed

Community

When Dignity is Centerstage: The Acrisure Arena of Human Potential Opens in California

Addiction

The Gospel of Being an Ally to the Afflicted, According to Robert Randolph

more from spin

Jake Blount
Impact

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

Dave Grohl Inara George
News

Inara George Joins Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin for 10cc Cover

Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio at the Ally Coalition benefit on Dec. 19, 2022, in New York (Photo: Taylor Hill / Getty Images for the Ally Coalition).
News

Watch Jack Antonoff and Trey Anastasio Cover the National at Ally Coalition Benefit

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top