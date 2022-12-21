Inara George Joins Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin for 10cc Cover

For night three of the Hanukkah Sessions, Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin covered none other than 10cc. The duo enlisted Kurstin’s the Bird and the Bee bandmate Inara George to handle vocals. They were joined by Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D on backing vocals.

“Once referred to as the ‘biggest Jewish band to come out of Britain,’ 10cc’s MOTs Godley, Crème and Gouldman recorded a ton of hits — here’s one of the many: ‘The Things We Do For Love’ as sung by Inara George!” the caption for the video read.

For night one, Judd Apatow joined Grohl and Kurstin to cover Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel.” Last night, P!nk sang her own “Get the Party the Started” with the duo backing her on drums and keys, respectively.

This year’s Hanukkah Sessions were filmed in front of a live audience in Los Angeles at the Largo at Coronet Theater. Based on the setlist for the show, which took place on Dec. 5, the next songs should include Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen” sung by Grohl’s daughter Violet, Beck’s “E-Pro” with Beck, Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” with that group’s Karen O, Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” Rush’s “The Spirit of the Radio” sung by Black, and Gass doing his best David Lee Roth impression on “Just a Gigolo” / “I Ain’t Got Nobody.”