Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin Jam With Beck for Fifth Night of Hanukkah Sessions

Just a few months after a surprise performance of Seals and Crofts’ soft rock classic “Summer Breeze” at a Judd Apatow-organized benefit for Victims First, Dave Grohl and Beck have re-teamed on a version of the latter’s “E-Pro” for the fifth night of Grohl and Greg Kurstin’s Hanukkah Sessions.

“It’s a little known fact that our favorite Grammy-winning Guero actually has Jewish roots. From Adonai to Odelay, it’s Beck with ‘E-Pro!,'” reads the video’s caption on YouTube.

This year’s Hanukkah Sessions were filmed in front of a live audience Dec. 5 in Los Angeles at the Largo at Coronet Theater. The prior releases as part of the series this week have included Blood, Sweat & Tears’ “Spinning Wheel” sung by Apatow, P!nk’s “Get the Party Started,” 10CC’s “The Things We Do for Love,” sung by Kurstin’s the bird and the bee bandmate Inara George, and Grohl’s daughter Violet singing Janis Ian’s “At Seventeen.”

Among the songs performed at Largo that have yet to be released are Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ “Heads Will Roll” with that group’s Karen O, Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” Rush’s “The Spirit of the Radio” sung by Tenacious D’s Jack Black, and that group’s Gass doing his best David Lee Roth impression on “Just a Gigolo” / “I Ain’t Got Nobody.”

Beck has a handful of spring tour dates on tap, including three shows in Australia in early April and an appearance at the High Water festival in Charleston, S.C., on April 15.