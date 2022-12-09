Watch Brandon Flowers Duet With Sharon Van Etten in Melbourne

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Artists performed ‘Like I Used To,’ the studio version of which features Angel Olsen

Sharon Van Etten got an assist from the Killers’ Brandon Flowers tonight (Dec. 9) at Melbourne’s Northcote Theatre, when he appeared to sing Angel Olsen’s parts on the song “Like I Used To.” The two acts are on tour in Australia at the moment, with the Killers performing tomorrow in Geelong.

“Thank you, Brandon Flowers for being such a sincere, humble, beautiful person,” Van Etten wrote on Twitter. “Loved singing with you — and Angel Olsen gave her blessing. Hope to do it again sometime.” Snippets of the performance can be seen below.

“Like I Used To” is a 2021 non-album single marking Jagjaguwar labelmates Van Etten and Olsen’s first recorded collaboration together. The artists have since toured with one another in support of their respective most recent albums, We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong and Big Time.

Jonathan Cohen

