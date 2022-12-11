Instagram Facebook Twitter
Sarah McLachlan: "Our North Star Always Will Be Putting the Kids First."
Robert Glasper
Exit Interview: Robert Glasper on Month-Long Blue Note Residency and Grammy-Nominated Black Radio III
The Postal Service Reuniting for 2023 Tour With Death Cab for Cutie

Brandi Carlile Performs 'The Story' and 'You and Me on the Rock' on SNL

It was also announced that Lizzo is taking the place of Yeah Yeah Yeahs as the musical guest for the 2022 finale
Brandi Carlile
(Credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Brandi Carlile released her outstanding album, In These Silent Days, last September. The album was recently nominated for seven Grammys, including Album of the Year. With all that in mind, the Saturday Night Live brain trust invited Carlile and her gang of conspirators back to Studio 8H for their second appearance in 15 months.  Last year, Carlile performed “Right on Time” and “Broken Horses.” Last night, she performed her 2007 song “The Story,” and “You and Me on the Rock” from In These Silent Days, the latter featuring Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius on vocals.

 

 

Outside of her own work and tour, Carlile has had a busy 2022. Famously, she brought out Joni Mitchell to perform for the first time in several decades at the Newport Folk Festival. She also appeared on an Allison Russell song, and released a “Laurel Canyon-inspired version In These Silent Days.

Brandi Carlile, Yeah Yeah Yeahs To Perform on Final SNL Episodes of 2022

Carlile was the subject of our September 2021 cover story, which you can read here.

Last week, SZA was the musical guest and unveiled information about her newly-released album. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs were supposed to perform on next week’s episode but the band pulled out after revealing that guitarist Nick Zinner has been battling pneumonia for the past month. They’ll be replaced by Lizzo, who pulled double duty as the host and musical guest in April.

