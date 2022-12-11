Brandi Carlile Performs ‘The Story’ and ‘You and Me on the Rock’ on SNL

Brandi Carlile released her outstanding album, In These Silent Days, last September. The album was recently nominated for seven Grammys, including Album of the Year. With all that in mind, the Saturday Night Live brain trust invited Carlile and her gang of conspirators back to Studio 8H for their second appearance in 15 months. Last year, Carlile performed “Right on Time” and “Broken Horses.” Last night, she performed her 2007 song “The Story,” and “You and Me on the Rock” from In These Silent Days, the latter featuring Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius on vocals.

Outside of her own work and tour, Carlile has had a busy 2022. Famously, she brought out Joni Mitchell to perform for the first time in several decades at the Newport Folk Festival. She also appeared on an Allison Russell song, and released a “Laurel Canyon-inspired version In These Silent Days.

Carlile was the subject of our September 2021 cover story, which you can read here.

Last week, SZA was the musical guest and unveiled information about her newly-released album. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs were supposed to perform on next week’s episode but the band pulled out after revealing that guitarist Nick Zinner has been battling pneumonia for the past month. They’ll be replaced by Lizzo, who pulled double duty as the host and musical guest in April.