Sarah McLachlan: “Our North Star Always Will Be Putting the Kids First.”
Robert Glasper
Exit Interview: Robert Glasper on Month-Long Blue Note Residency and Grammy-Nominated Black Radio III
The Postal Service Reuniting for 2023 Tour With Death Cab for Cutie

BfB Da Packman Introduces His New ‘Hoe Friends’

Flint, Mich.-reared rapper eats donuts and gets sudsy in accompanying video
Photo: Nate Guenther

After livening up the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic with his viral smash “Free Joe Exotic,” Flint, Mich.-reared rapper BfB Da Packman is back today (Dec. 9) with his latest single and video, “Hoe Friends.”

In it, the artist throws his inhibitions to the wind at a debaucherous house party, utilizing donuts like bling rings and bathing with local members of the opposite sex. Lyrically, Packman keeps the listener on its toes with lines about putting his “granny in a nursing home” because she was “acting extra” and being single because he was “caught cheating” with his girl’s “auntie.”

 

Packman, who still works for the U.S. Postal Service in Houston when he’s not rapping, is working on the follow-up to his 2021 full-length debut, Fat N***as Need Love Too. He told SPIN in 2020 that he would one day like to collaborate with “Calvin Harris, Estelle, NBA Youngboy, Wiz Khalifa, Drake, Da Baby, and Tyler, the Creator,” and when asked if he really meant EDM producer Harris, he said, “Of course. Who else? Sign me up. I can’t wait to meet Calvin. I’m going to kiss him on his forehead.”

“Hoe Friends” is being released by Capitol Records/10K Projects. Packman was previously unsure about signing to a bigger label, telling SPIN “the contract has to be my way because once the record labels are done with you, they’re done with you. When you’re not hot no more, they don’t care about you.”

Jonathan Cohen

Photo Courtesy of MIYAVI
