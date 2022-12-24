Instagram Facebook Twitter
Barack Obama Shares 2022 Playlist featuring SZA, Lizzo, Steve Lacy
The president also shared his favorite movies and books in additional posts.
(Photo credit, clockwise: Chesnot/Getty Images, YouTube/Saturday Night Live, Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

Every year around this time, former president Barack Obama gives a little gift to his social media followers, sharing a playlist of his favorite music of the past 12 months and proving his unflinching good taste.

Released Dec. 23, Obama’s 2022 edition is quite eclectic, featuring rap, singer-songwriter, R&B, pop, folk and reggae and including some of the year’s biggest standouts. Making the cut are SZA (with her comeback tune “Shirt”) as well as Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and “Sunshine” by Steve Lacy featuring Fousheé.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” Obama captioned his Twitter post, also asking his followers for any artists or songs he should check out.

His 2022 picks reflect many of the entrants on SPIN‘s 50 Best Songs of 2022 list including Sudan Archives’ “Home Maker,” Rosalia’s “Saoko” and “That’s Where I Am” from Maggie Rogers, among others.

Check out Obama’s full 2022 playlist below and give it a listen on Spotify. For more great music of 2022, see SPIN’s 22 Best Albums of the Year list.

Barack Obama Shares 2022 Playlist featuring SZA, Lizzo, Steve Lacy

