Watch Yves Tumor Rise From the Dead in ‘God Is a Circle’ Video

Yves Tumor have once again conjured a head-spinning musical and cinematic universe in the video for their new single “God Is a Circle,” directed by frequent collaborator Jordan Hemingway. In it, Tumor (real name: Sean Bowie) is exhumed from a forest grave, dragged to a creepy dinner party hosted by nuns, and submerged in a frozen lake before staggering towards a bright white light.

“God Is a Circle” was produced by Noah Goldstein (Frank Ocean, Drake) and mixed by the legendary Adam Moulder (My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless). Drain Gang’s Ecco2K and Thoom contributed backing vocals. It’s Tumor’s first music since last year’s The Asymptotical World EP and their guest appearance on WILLOW’s recent album, Coping Mechanism.

Yves Tumor spent this year on their biggest tour to date, including opening slots for Nine Inch Nails and Florence + the Machine as well as appearances at festivals such as Outside Lands, This Ain’t No Picnic, and Portola. No dates have yet been announced for 2023.