Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nofx
Fat Mike Is No ‘Punk Rock Cliché’
John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign
Takeoff
Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead in Houston Shooting at 28

Watch Yves Tumor Rise From the Dead in ‘God Is a Circle’ Video

Track was produced by Noah Goldstein (Frank Ocean, Drake) and mixed by Adam Moulder (My Bloody Valentine’s ‘Loveless’)

Yves Tumor have once again conjured a head-spinning musical and cinematic universe in the video for their new single “God Is a Circle,” directed by frequent collaborator Jordan Hemingway. In it, Tumor (real name: Sean Bowie) is exhumed from a forest grave, dragged to a creepy dinner party hosted by nuns, and submerged in a frozen lake before staggering towards a bright white light.

 

“God Is a Circle” was produced by Noah Goldstein (Frank Ocean, Drake) and mixed by the legendary Adam Moulder (My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless). Drain Gang’s Ecco2K and Thoom contributed backing vocals. It’s Tumor’s first music since last year’s The Asymptotical World EP and their guest appearance on WILLOW’s recent album, Coping Mechanism.

Yves Tumor spent this year on their biggest tour to date, including opening slots for Nine Inch Nails and Florence + the Machine as well as appearances at festivals such as Outside Lands, This Ain’t No Picnic, and Portola. No dates have yet been announced for 2023.

Blondshell

Also Read

Blondshell Is Finding Beauty in Love, Anger and Sadness

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

you may like

more from spin

Yves Tumor
News

Watch Yves Tumor Rise From the Dead in ‘God Is a Circle’ Video

Photo: Cheryl Dunn
News

Yo La Tengo Reckons With This Stupid World on New LP

Nofx
Interviews

Fat Mike Is No ‘Punk Rock Cliché’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top