How Young the Giant Dropped Out of Stanford and ‘Made It’ In Music

Young the Giant’s Sameer Gadhia stopped by the Lipps Service podcast this week for a wide-ranging conversation about his unlikely path in music. Gadhia, the singer, keyboardist, and creative force behind the alt-rock band Young the Giant, grew up the son of Indian immigrants in Ann Arbor, Mich., and then Irvine, Calif.

Gadhia spoke about how his multicultural background reflect his musical tastes since he was ensconced in Bollywood before he discovered the British Invasion. Music became Gadhia’s chosen path, he said, when he dropped out of Stanford University to pursue a life of touring and scraping up from the bottom. But eventually — thanks in large part to an opening spot on the Kings of Leon’s tour — Gadhia made it to the main stage.

Listen below to the full episode with Young the Giant’s Sameer Gadhia: