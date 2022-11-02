Instagram Facebook Twitter
Yo La Tengo Reckons With This Stupid World on New LP

Album arrives Feb. 10 from Matador and is led by the track ‘Fallout’
Photo: Cheryl Dunn

Seasons may change, your significant other may leave you, and the United States may be on the verge of civil war, but one thing remains certain: Yo La Tengo will still be releasing great music through it all. The Hoboken, N.J.-based trio will bring forth its 16th studio album, This Stupid World, on Feb. 10 through Matador. The first taste of new music is the hazy, churning “Fallout,” sung by guitarist Ira Kaplan.

 

Rather than enlisting outside producers, Kaplan, his wife/drummer Georgia Hubley, and bassist James McNew made the nine-track This Stupid World themselves. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes, which comprised five lengthy instrumental tracks recorded in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yo La Tengo will begin its annual eight-night run of surprise guest-filled Hanukkah shows at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on Dec. 16. An extensive world tour will get underway Feb. 15-16 in Seattle and hit Europe starting April 10 in Dublin.

Here is the track list for This Stupid World:

“Sinatra Drive Breakdown”
“Fallout”
“Tonight’s Episode”
“Aselestine”
“Until It Happens”
“Apology Letter”
“Brain Capers”
“This Stupid World”
“Miles Away”

Jonathan Cohen

