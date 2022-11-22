Instagram Facebook Twitter
Walking the Walk: Punk Rockers on Why They Entered Politics
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation
Maggie Lindemann
How Maggie Lindemann Pivoted From Pop Star to Pop Punk

Win Butler Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Fifth Person

New claim is laid out in story by Pitchfork, which previously published similar allegations against Arcade Fire frontman
Arcade Fire Coachella

A fifth person has accused Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler of sexual misconduct, following a series of similar allegations leveled at him in an August report by Pitchfork. A representative for Butler declined comment on the new development.

Pitchfork gave the new accuser the pseudonym “Sabina,” and said her on-and-off, three-year relationship with Butler began in summer 2015 when she was 22 and working as a waitress in a Montreal cafe. She didn’t recognize Butler at first but a co-worker told her who he was, and they struck up a conversation that led to frequent texting and, eventually, in-person meetings. Sabina says she and Butler had sex for the first time that fall at his Montreal studio space.

“In general, it was an abusive dynamic,” she said. “It was really aggressive and I felt like I just had to do what he said. I was not really comfortable with some of the things he was asking me to do, but doing them anyway. And that is ultimately dehumanizing.”

Pitchfork reported that Sabina “didn’t overtly say no or otherwise try to stop him” but that she considers the encounters to have been not clearly consensual. “I think he genuinely wouldn’t know if something was consensual or not,” she said of Butler.

Beck

Also Read

Beck Withdraws From Opening Slot on Arcade Fire’s Fall Tour

As their interactions progressed, Sabina said Butler sent her unprompted explicit photographs of himself and continually asked her to do the same. However, she continued spending time with him until 2018, only at which point she apparently decided she “didn’t feel any kind of connection to him.”

Butler, who has been married to Arcade Fire bandmate Régine Chassigne since 2003, admitted to the “consensual” affairs brought to light in the original Pitchfork article but insisted, “I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors. That simply, and unequivocally, never happened.”

Chassigne stood by him in a statement of her own, writing, “I know what is in his heart, and I know he has never, and would never, touch a woman without her consent and I am certain he never did. He has lost his way and he has found his way back. I love him and love the life we have created together.”

Shortly after the first wave of allegations, Feist dropped off of Arcade Fire’s fall European tour as a support act, and Beck did the same for the North American portion. The group’s latest album, WE, is up for the best alternative album Grammy at the upcoming Grammy awards.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

Amber Ryann
Community

Amber Ryann’s Underrated Artist Season Is Diversifying Playlist Curation

Impact

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT

you may like

more from spin

Sunny Day Real Estate
News

Sunny Day Real Estate Postpones Shows After Drummer Breaks Bone in Hand

Arcade Fire Coachella
News

Win Butler Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Fifth Person

Rich Robinson
News

Black Crowes’ Rich Robinson Bashes Stage Invader With Guitar

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top