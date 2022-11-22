Travis Scott Headlining Virgil Abloh Tribute Event During Art Basel

Travis Scott, Skepta, and Benji B lead the lineup for the first Mirror Mirror Music Festival, which will double as a tribute to the late fashion designer and artist Virgil Abloh. Produced by Virgil Abloh Securities and curated by Benji B, the event will be held during Art Basel on Dec. 3 at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park in Miami. All need profits will benefit the Virgil Abloh Foundation, which aims to launch next year.

Yves Tumor, Pedro, Venus X, BAMBII, Rampa, and Acyde will also perform at Mirror Mirror. Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 23) via this link.

“Virgil had the ability to bring everyone together to create magic,” says Abloh’s widow Shannon Abloh, who also serves as CEO and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities. “With his close collaborators, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate Virgil — his legacy, his passion, and his care for others. He believed his real work was championing others and we will continue his work supporting youth in the arts with the launch of the Virgil Abloh Foundation in 2023.”

Abloh died Nov. 28, 2021, at the age of 41 from the rare cancer cardiac angiosarcoma. At the time of his passing, he was three years into a stint as artistic director of Louis Vuitton menswear, and was a frequent collaborator with artists such as Kanye West, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, and A$AP Rocky.