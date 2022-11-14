The Offspring Covers ‘Please Come Home for Christmas’ for the Holidays

The Offspring is currently touring arenas across Canada, but the group found time beforehand to record a new cover just ahead of the holiday season. As they did when they covered “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” in 2020, Dexter Holland, Noodles, and company shared their version of “Please Come Home for Christmas.” The reason they chose this particular song may be surprising.

“We’ve always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it’s really under-appreciated,” Holland said in a statement. “We thought it would be the perfect follow up to ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),’ and continuing on the ‘coming home for Christmas theme’.”

Prior to the in-progress tour, the Offspring shared on Instagram that it was in the studio working on new music.

Last year, the Offspring released Let the Bad Times Roll, its 10th studio album. “It’s almost like the time had to be right for this record, and for whatever reason it just wasn’t right until now,” Holland told us at the time. “Where we’re at in the world is just a sort of onslaught of bad news and bad things. Let the Bad Times Roll sounds like an attitude amongst the people who are like ‘Bring it! What else you got?!’”

During the pandemic, and at the height of Tiger King fame, the Orange County punks covered “Here Kitty Kitty,” written by the show’s protagonist Joe Exotic.