The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Following Groping Allegations by Marías Singer

California rock band the Neighbourhood has fired drummer Brandon Fried following allegations that he groped María Zardoya, the singer of the band the Marías.

“I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy, and body,” Zardoya wrote on Instagram Stories. “Ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

The Neighbourhood promptly announced on social media that it was “grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of the Neighbourhood.”

Fried has also since apologized on Instagram, saying the incident was related to “problems with alcohol and substance abuse.”

“I am so terribly sorry to María,” he said. “My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence,” Fried wrote. “It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for. I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am so sorry to the Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

Fried had been a member of the Neighbourhood since 2014. The group is best known for its massive, multi-platinum 2012 single “Sweater Weather,” which returned to prominence on TikTok in 2020. The Neighbourhood was reported to be on hiatus as of earlier this year, with frontman Jesse Rutherford apparently moving on to a solo career.

The Marías have built a following in recent years thanks to their psychedelic rock-tinged sound and songs sung in English and Spanish. The group’s debut album, Cinema, was released in 2021, and this year, its members appeared on Bad Bunny’s album, Un Verano Sin Ti.