Instagram Facebook Twitter
Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT
Rauw Alejandro Takes Reggaeton to Infinity and Beyond with Saturno
Bruce Springsteen
Every Bruce Springsteen Album, Ranked

The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Following Groping Allegations by Marías Singer

“We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women,” the group said
The Neighbourhood at Outside Lands in 2019. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic)

California rock band the Neighbourhood has fired drummer Brandon Fried following allegations that he groped María Zardoya, the singer of the band the Marías.

“I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried, the drummer of the Neighbourhood. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy, and body,” Zardoya wrote on Instagram Stories. “Ya’ll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep.”

The Neighbourhood promptly announced on social media that it was “grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of the Neighbourhood.”

Fried has also since apologized on Instagram, saying the incident was related to “problems with alcohol and substance abuse.”

Also Read

Jesse Jo Stark Goes ‘Blair Witch’ in New Video For ‘Modern Love’

“I am so terribly sorry to María,” he said. “My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence,” Fried wrote. “It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for. I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am so sorry to the Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down.”

Fried had been a member of the Neighbourhood since 2014. The group is best known for its massive, multi-platinum 2012 single “Sweater Weather,” which returned to prominence on TikTok in 2020. The Neighbourhood was reported to be on hiatus as of earlier this year, with frontman Jesse Rutherford apparently moving on to a solo career.

The Marías have built a following in recent years thanks to their psychedelic rock-tinged sound and songs sung in English and Spanish. The group’s debut album, Cinema, was released in 2021, and this year, its members appeared on Bad Bunny’s album, Un Verano Sin Ti.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT

Macklemore
Addiction

Macklemore Still Has Everything to Prove

Education

John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

you may like

more from spin

Morrissey
News

Morrissey Says New LP No Longer Coming in February From Capitol

The Breeders Cover John Carpenter's 'Halloween' Score
News

Watch The Breeders Perform Pixies Classic With Dave Grohl in Columbus

Pink
News

P!nk Touring Next Summer With Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar/Neil Giraldo, Grouplove

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top