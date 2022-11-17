Instagram Facebook Twitter
Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 Takes Us Inside
Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health
Tool
30 Overlooked 1992 Albums Turning 30

Update: Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Onsales Amid ‘Extraordinarily High Demand’

A number of politicians ripped the ticketing giant following consumer outrage
Taylor Swift
(Credit: Beth Garrabrant)

UPDATE: Ticketmaster is canceling tomorrow’s planned public onsales for Taylor Swift’s Eras stadium tour due to “extraordinarily high demand” on its infrastructure and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory.” No new date for the onsales has been announced.

Taylor Swift

Also Read

Taylor Swift Adds 17 Shows to Massive 2023 U.S. Tour

Don’t say Pearl Jam didn’t warn you in 1994. Yet, here we are in 2022, and Ticketmaster continues to cause major issues for fans who want to see their favorite artist. On Tuesday (Nov. 15), tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour went on sale to “Verified Fans,” Ticketmaster’s service that attempts to ensure that only real fans obtain seats. To the surprise of no one, it failed … miserably.

So many Swifties logged on that they crashed the company’s servers, leading to an outpouring of complaints on social media. In the aftermath, a number of politicians sharply criticized the ticketing giant and demanded answers about the lack of competition in the ticketing industry. This morning, in a statement published on its website, Ticketmaster attempted to explain the situation.

“The Eras on sale made one thing clear: Taylor Swift is an unstoppable force and continues to set records,” the company said. “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans, but that hasn’t been the case for many people trying to buy tickets for the Eras Tour. We want to share some information to help explain what happened.”

In short, two million people registered in advance for Verified Fan, which normally helps “manage the volume coming into the site” during a major onsale. “However, this time the staggering number of bot attacks as well as fans who didn’t have invite codes drove unprecedented traffic on our site, resulting in 3.5 billion total system requests -– 4x our previous peak.”

Continuing, it said, “It usually takes us about an hour to sell through a stadium show, but we slowed down some sales and pushed back others to stabilize the systems. The trade off was longer wait times in queue for some fans. Overall, we estimate about 15% of interactions across the site experienced issues, and that’s 15% too many, including passcode validation errors that caused fans to lose tickets they had carted.”

Ultimately, Ticketmaster says it sold more than 2 million Swift tickets on Tuesday, “the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day. Every ticket was sold to a buyer with a Verified Fan code.”

Pointing to issues of simple supply and demand for Swift’s 52-date tour, Ticketmaster calculated that “based on the volume of traffic to our site, Taylor would need to perform over 900 stadium shows (almost 20x the number of shows she is doing). That’s a stadium show every single night for the next 2.5 years. While it’s impossible for everyone to get tickets to these shows, we know we can do more to improve the experience and that’s what we’re focused on.”

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Amber Ryann
Community

Amber Ryann’s Underrated Artist Season Is Diversifying Playlist Curation

Impact

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast Talks Imposter Syndrome and Mental Health

Criminal Justice Reform

Jukebox the Ghost’s Ben Thornewill Discusses Criminal Justice Reform, ACLU With SPIN IMPACT

Macklemore
Addiction

Macklemore Still Has Everything to Prove

you may like

more from spin

Maggie Lindemann
Interviews

How Maggie Lindemann Pivoted From Pop Star to Pop Punk

Taylor Swift
News

Update: Ticketmaster Cancels Taylor Swift Onsales Amid ‘Extraordinarily High Demand’

Bob Dylan
News

Bob Dylan Collects Time Out of Mind Rarities for New Bootleg Series

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top