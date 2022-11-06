Watch Steve Lacy Make SNL Debut With Gemini Rights Songs

After shifting his fall tour dates in order to take the stage at the fabled Studio 8H inside New York’s Rockefeller Center, Steve Lacy made his debut on Saturday Night Live last night (Nov. 5) while Amy Schumer inked her third stint as host.

The eclectic artist, who initially gained recognition as the guitarist in the similarly genre-jumping group the Internet, performed his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping smash “Bad Habit” and “Helmet.” Both are drawn from his 2022 album Gemini Rights, which reached No. 1 on both Billboard‘s Top Alternative and Top Rock Albums tally.

Supported by a drummer and keyboardist/bassist, Lacy put forth his best on the two tracks, showing his stylistic range with a fusion of R&B, soul, funk, and rock, and ditched his guitar at one point on “Bad Habit” to dance around the stage. See the videos of the two performances below.

Lacy wrote on Instagram last week that he had to postpone five dates on his current tour in order to be available for SNL, which requires a Thursday music rehearsal as well as a full show run-through on Saturday before the live-to-air taping.

He will return to the road on Nov. 10 in Anaheim and conclude the fall run the following day with a huge hometown show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. That concert will be live-streamed by Amazon Music and Prime Video.

After a one-off Nov. 23 show in Brisbane, Australia, Lacy will visit Europe for a week’s worth of dates beginning with a Dec. 11-12 stand at London’s Roundhouse.