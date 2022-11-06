Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nofx
Fat Mike Is No ‘Punk Rock Cliché’
Remi Wolf
Inside Remi Wolf’s Wild World of Pop Destruction
Dave Stewart Kaya Stewart
Artist x Artist: Dave Stewart x Kaya Stewart

Watch Steve Lacy Make SNL Debut With Gemini Rights Songs

Artist’s Nov. 11 hometown show in L.A. will be streamed live by Amazon Music and Prime Video
Saturday Night Live, Steve Lacy
(Photo Credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

After shifting his fall tour dates in order to take the stage at the fabled Studio 8H inside New York’s Rockefeller Center, Steve Lacy made his debut on Saturday Night Live last night (Nov. 5) while Amy Schumer inked her third stint as host.

The eclectic artist, who initially gained recognition as the guitarist in the similarly genre-jumping group the Internet, performed his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping smash “Bad Habit” and “Helmet.” Both are drawn from his 2022 album Gemini Rights, which reached No. 1 on both Billboard‘s Top Alternative and Top Rock Albums tally.

Supported by a drummer and keyboardist/bassist, Lacy put forth his best on the two tracks, showing his stylistic range with a fusion of R&B, soul, funk, and rock, and ditched his guitar at one point on “Bad Habit” to dance around the stage. See the videos of the two performances below.

 

Jack Harlow, Saturday Night Live

Also Read

Jack Harlow Hosts Halloween Episode of SNL

 

Lacy wrote on Instagram last week that he had to postpone five dates on his current tour in order to be available for SNL, which requires a Thursday music rehearsal as well as a full show run-through on Saturday before the live-to-air taping.

He will return to the road on Nov. 10 in Anaheim and conclude the fall run the following day with a huge hometown show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. That concert will be live-streamed by Amazon Music and Prime Video.

After a one-off Nov. 23 show in Brisbane, Australia, Lacy will visit Europe for a week’s worth of dates beginning with a Dec. 11-12 stand at London’s Roundhouse.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Education

John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

you may like

more from spin

Saturday Night Live, Steve Lacy
News

Watch Steve Lacy Make SNL Debut With Gemini Rights Songs

Andy Taylor
News

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis During Rock Hall Acceptance Speech

aaron-carter-july-2017-billboard-1548-1502047228
News

Aaron Carter, Singer and Reality TV Star, Dies at Age 34

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top