SPIN’s Pamela Chelin Nominated for Two National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards

Winners will be announced on Dec. 4, 2022

SPIN journalist Pamela Chelin received two nominations for the 2022 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards, the Los Angeles Press Club announced on Friday.

Chelin earned both nominations for her profile writing.

In the category of Personality Profile (Film/TV), Chelin was nominated for the piece “David Duchovny Finds Solid Ground With ‘Gestureland.'” In the Personality Profile (Music), Chelin is nominated for her piece, “Jakob Dylan, Locked and Loaded.”

The winners will be announced at a gala event on Dec. 4, 2022 at the Sheraton Universal Hotel.

