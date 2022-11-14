Shooter Jennings on Yelawolf: ‘He’s From the Axl Rose School of Frontman’

Singer-songwriter/Grammy-winning producer Shooter Jennings is the latest guest on the Lipps Service podcast. During his chat with host Scott Lipps, Jennings traced his unusual upbringing in Nashville — growing up around iconic figures like Johnny Cash thanks to having famous parents Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter — and falling in love with rock and roll music.

Jennings also spoke about the many musical projects he’s part of these days, including his eclectic 2022 album with rapper Yelawolf, Sometimes Y. Jennings gushed about Yelawolf, calling him a natural performer “from the Axl Rose School of Frontman.” Jennings also discussed working with Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile on her record, as well as on Tanya Tucker’s Grammy Award-winning album While I’m Livin’ in 2019.

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Gavin Rossdale of Bush spoke about Bush’s recent tour of North America with Alice in Chains and Breaking Benjamin. The long-running U.K. group was armed with material from its two pandemic-era albums, 2020’s The Kingdom and The Art of Survival.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen below to the full episode with Shooter Jennings.