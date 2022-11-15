Watch Shame Descend Into Social Media Madness in New Video

The members of U.K. rock combo Shame descend into madness while spending every waking minute creating self-promotional social media content in the video for new song “Fingers of Steel.” It’s the lead track from the band’s third studio album, Food for Worms, which will be released Feb. 24 by Dead Oceans.

“Self-obsession, social media flagellation and death can all be seen in this Oscar-nominated performance,” says Shame frontman Charlie Steen of the James Humby-directed video. “No one’s ever done a video like this before and when you watch it, you’ll see why. Think Casablanca, but in color, and better.”

Food for Worms is the follow-up to 2021s’ Drunk Tank Pink, a top-10 hit on the U.K. album chart. Shame has previewed much of the new material in its live shows this year, including “Adderall,” “Six-Pack,” “Yankees,” and “Alibis.” “I don’t think you can be in your own head forever,” says Steen of Shame’s newly outward-focusing lyrical content. “It’s weird, isn’t it? Popular music is about love, heartbreak, or yourself. There isn’t much about your mates.”

Shame will support Food for Worms with its biggest North American shows to date, beginning May 10 in Durham, N.C., and wrapping June 4 in New Orleans. Beforehand, the group will hit the road for European dates on March 1 in Dublin.

Here is the track list for Food for Worms:

“Fingers of Steel”

“Six-Pack”

“Yankees”

“Alibis”

“Adderall”

“Orchid”

“The Fall of Paul”

“Burning By Design”

“Different Person”

“All The People”