Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys Lead 2023 Punk Rock Bowling Lineup

23rd annual event will be held May 27-29 in downtown Las Vegas
Rancid. Photo: Santiago Bluguermann / LatinContent / Getty Images

Rancid, Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, The Interrupters, Suicidal Tendencies, and The Damned are atop the bill for the 2023 edition of the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival, which will be held May 27-29 in downtown Las Vegas. Separate club shows are also on tap starting the day before and running for the duration of the event, which will be celebrating its 23rd birthday next year.

Other highlights of the lineup include L7, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Agnostic Front, Face to Face, The Exploited, Fishbone, and Agnostic Front. “I think Punk Rock Bowling is important because it’s an annual meeting space for people all around the world from the punk rock community and I hope what we do inspires people to keep believing in those ideals that have always been political,” says festival co-founder/Youth Brigade member Shawn Stern.

Details surrounding the festival’s beloved bowling tournament, pool parties, and will be announced early next year. Ticket information can be found here.

“At this point, many people don’t really worry about who’s going to play because they know it’s gonna be somebody that they like or somebody that they never knew of that they discover,” Stern continues. “I’m just incredibly thankful that people have supported what we do and put their trust in our ability to make an amazing weekend for them.”

