Watch P!nk Dance Through a Grocery Store in Video for New Single

Fat Mike Is No 'Punk Rock Cliché'
Inside Remi Wolf's Wild World of Pop Destruction
Singer will give debut performance of ‘Never Not Gonna Dance Again’ on Nov. 20 at the American Music Awards
Photo: Ebru Yildiz

P!nk sashays and rollerskates her way through a grocery store in the video for her new single, “Never Not Gonna Dance Again,” which was directed by Nick Florez and RJ Durell. That duo previously worked with P!nk on her 2017 clip “Beautiful Trauma,” which co-starred Channing Tatum.

Musically, “Never Not Gonna Dance Again” is as upbeat and carefree as its title suggests. The track was produced by pop icons Max Martin and Shellback, who co-wrote it with P!nk. It’s the latest taste of new music from the artist following this summer’s “Irrelevant,” which was surprise-released following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of the Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion.

 

P!nk will debut “Never Not Gonna Dance Again” on Nov. 20 during ABC’s broadcast of the American Music Awards. She has also launched Vicious Bitches Chips’es, which are described as “a spicy AF alternative to the ‘basic bitch chips’ one might find in their local snack aisle.” Fans are invited to call 1-888-262-P!NK to win free samples and her unspecified “tips” from P!nk.

P!nk’s most recent studio album, 2019’s Hurts 2B Human, was her third straight No. 1 on The Billboard 200. Following fall live dates that included show-stopping performances at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles and at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana festival in Dana Point, Calif., P!nk will embark on her five-week Summer Carnival tour of Europe beginning June 7 in Bolton, England.

“It’s been a long three years and I’ve missed live music so so much, so it’s finally time,” she says. “I am so excited to get back to the U.K. and Europe to sing, cry, sweat, and make new memories with my friends. It’s going to be magical!”

