Walking the Walk: Punk Rockers on Why They Entered Politics
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Eric Hilton of Thievery Corporation
Maggie Lindemann
How Maggie Lindemann Pivoted From Pop Star to Pop Punk

Pharrell and Travis Scott Team Up Again on 'Down in Atlanta'

Track may appear on Pharrell’s first album in almost nine years, ‘Phriends’

Pharrell Williams and Travis Scott have teamed once again for a new single, “Down in Atlanta,” which they’ve been teasing on social media for some time. With modern-day shades of the melody of Marvin Gaye’s “Trouble Man,” the song finds Scott name-dropping Atlanta landmarks such as the Coke factory and the Magic City strip club.

“Down in Atlanta” follows Pharrell’s summer single “Cash In Cash Out” featuring 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator. It’s unknown if either or both tracks will appear on his next album, Phriends, the long-awaited follow-up to 2014’s Girl.

 

The new song extends Williams’ and Scott’s creative relationship following the Williams-produced 2015 Scott song “Flying High” featuring Toro y Moi and the Tame Impala-assisted “Skeletons,” which appeared on Scott’s 2018 release Astroworld.

Travis Scott

Beyond his own music, the seemingly ageless Williams, who turns 50 in April, has also recently produced tracks for Pusha T, Rosalia, Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and A$AP Ferg. His work on Lamar’s Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers helped Lamar earn eight nominations for the 2023 Grammy awards.

Williams will also stage his Something in the Water music festival in his hometown of Virginia Beach, Va., on April 28-30. Lineup details will be announced early next year.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

