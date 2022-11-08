Peter Gabriel Plots 2023 World Tour, New Album i/o

Peter Gabriel will return to the road next year in support of the long-in-the-works i/o, his first album of original music in more than 20 years. European dates begin on May 18 in Krakow and run through June 25 in Dublin, with as-yet-unspecified North American shows to follow in late summer and fall.

Gabriel, 72, hasn’t performed outside North America since 2014, and his most recent album of new material, Up, came out in 2002. Since then, he’s focused on re-interpreting his back catalog solo and with the help of friends on collaborators, as heard on 2010’s Scratch My Back and the following year’s orchestral New Blood.

“It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin,” Gabriel says. “Look forward to seeing you out there.” Tickets for the European shows go on sale this Friday (Nov. 11) through Live Nation.

Remarkably, Gabriel has been working on i/o since around the release of Up, at one point claiming he had 150 different songs in progress for the project. Among the expected contributors are bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and longtime guitarist David Rhodes. No further details have been confirmed about i/o, other than that Gabriel plans to debut material from it during the tour.

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates:

May 18: Krakow (TAURON Arena)

May 20: Verona, Italy (Verona Arena)

May 21: Milan (Mediolanum Arena

May 23: Paris (AccorHotels Arena)

May 24: Lille, France (Stade Pierre-Mauroy)

May 26: Berlin (Waldbuehne)

May 28: Munich (Koenigsplatz)

May 30: Copenhagen (Royal Arena)

May 31: Stockholm (Avicii Arena)

June 2: Bergen, Norway (Koengen)

June 5: Amsterdam (Ziggo Dome)

June 6: Antwerp, Belgium (Sportpaleis)

June 8: Zurich (Hallenstadion)

June 10: Cologne, Germany (Lanxess Arena)

June 12: Hamburg, Germany (Barclays Arena)

June 13: Frankfurt, Germany (Festhalle)

June 15: Bordeaux, France (Arkea Arena)

June 17: Birmingham, England (Utilita Arena)

June 19: London (The O2)

June 22: Glasgow (OVO Hydro)

June 23: Manchester, England (AO Arena)

June 25: Dublin (3Arena)