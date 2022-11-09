Paul Weller Viciously Insults The Cure’s Robert Smith

Today in Britpop news, the Jam’s Paul Weller told Record Collector Magazine that he thinks the Cure singer Robert Smith is a “fat fucking cunt.” It wouldn’t be a real Britpop spat without at least one of the Gallagher brothers involved. So, unsurprisingly, the whole thing started because the interviewer brought up how Noel Gallagher’s new song reminds him of the Cure’s classic Disintegration song, “A Forest.”

“Really??!” Weller continued. “I can’t fucking stand [the Cure]. Fucking fat cunt, with his lipstick and all that bollocks. He is my age as well, isn’t he? … He’s a fucking knob end. I don’t like him. There you go. There’s someone I would work with. I’d fucking slap him, or something.”

The Cure keyboardist Roger O’Donnell chimed in, tweeting at Weller in defense of Smith. “I’ve always thought, as Spike Milligan said, people who live in glass houses should pull the blinds down before removing their trousers… Mr. Weller?” O’Donnell said.

Louder Sound pointed out that the Cure-Jam beef may go back decades. In 1985, Smith threw shade at Weller, essentially calling him a fraud. “People who think they’re socially aware and lend their names to things, like Paul Weller and stuff… I mean it does no good at all, ultimately,” said Smith, “Because you’d have to be particularly stupid to believe someone like Paul Weller.”