Paramore Confirms 2023 North American Tour Dates

Paramore has confirmed a major 2023 North American tour, beginning May 23 in Charlotte, N.C., and running through Aug. 2 in St. Paul, Minn. Foals, Bloc Party, the Linda Lindas, and Genesis Owusu will alternate as the opening acts. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 through the band’s website. A portion of ticket sales will benefit the organizations Support + Feed and REVERB.

Paramore will be on the road in support of its first album in five years, This Is Why, which will be released Feb. 10 by Atlantic Records. The 10-track project reunites the band with longtime collaborator Carlos de la Garza; its title track is already a top-15 hit on Billboard‘s Hot Rock and Alternative Songs chart.

The group is in the midst of an underplay tour of North American venues, which visits Toronto on Monday (Nov. 7) and runs through Nov. 25 in Omaha, Neb. Also on tap are six South American shows in early March, a one-off support slot at the opening gig of Taylor Swift’s Eras stadium tour on March 18 in Glendale, Ariz., and seven April shows in Ireland and the U.K.

Here are Paramore’s 2023 North American headlining tour dates:

May 23: Charlotte, N.C. (Spectrum Center)

May 25: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

May 27: Atlantic City, N.J. (Adjacent Festival)

May 30: New York (Madison Square Garden)

June 2: Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena)

June 4: Cleveland (Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse)

June 5: Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)

June 7: Detroit (Little Ceasars Arena)

June 8: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

June 10: Columbus, Ohio (Schottenstein Center)

June 11: Pittsburgh (PPG Paint Arena)

June 13: Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center)

June 14: Hollywood, Fla. (Hard Rock Live)

July 6: New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)

July 8: Fort Worth, Tx. (Dickies Arena)

July 9: Austin, Tx. (Moody Center)

July 11: Houston (Toyota Center)

July 13: Denver (Ball Arena)

July 16: San Diego (Viejas Arena)

July 19: Los Angeles (Kia Forum)

July 22: San Francisco (Chase Center)

July 24: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

July 25: Portland, Ore. (Veterans Memorial Coliseum)

July 27: Salt Lake City (Vivint Arena)

July 29: Tulsa, Okla. (BOK Center)

July 30: St. Louis (Enterprise Center)

Aug. 2: St. Paul, Minn. (Xcel Energy Center)