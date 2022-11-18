Watch Palaye Royale Chase Angels in Prague in ‘Oblivion’ Video

The members of Palaye Royale chase angels apparently both real and imagined in the new black and white video for “Oblivion,” which appears on the sibling group’s recently released album Fever Dream (Sumerian Records). In the Eva Doležalová-directed clip, vocalist Remington Leith gazes upward at ancient churches and plays piano alongside a wintry lake, bringing to life such lines as “I’m in between / The sky and sea / I’m floating in oblivion / I’m in between / Entrapped and free.”

“Oblivion is the state of being completely forgotten or unknown,” guitarist Sebastian Danzig tells SPIN of the “metamorphosis story” represented in the video. “The song sonically and lyrically defines the conscious expression of experiencing the paradox of life and death. Ultimately we are all in the search for a sense of salvation. The visual were shot in Prague, which fully embodies the darkness while in search of the light. The landscape of the city has the same tones and helped display the beautiful tragedy.”

Palaye Royale has two more shows left on its 2022 tour itinerary on Nov. 28-29 in Mexico City. An extensive European trek in support of Fever Dream will get underway Jan. 20 in Prague and run through March 13 in Athens.

The group will also be featured in an upcoming episode of SPIN‘s Lipps Service podcast, during which it discusses plans for its next album and how Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder influenced its live show.