Nandi Bushell Shares Cover of Eminem’s ‘Rap God’

Fat Mike Is No ‘Punk Rock Cliché’
Inside Remi Wolf’s Wild World of Pop Destruction
The 12-year-old internet music star also mentions that new original music is coming soon
It’s been a while since Nandi Bushell shared a cover. Six months to be precise. But yes, the 12-year-old sensation took on Eminem’s “Rap God.” The timing was perfect, with the rapper being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last night.

“Working on my speed and consistency,” Bushell wrote. Though judging by the video, she has no problem keeping up with the pace of Eminem’s spitfire vocals on the track. Bushell said the choice of song was inspired by HAL, drummer for Japanese rock act CVLTE, who posted his take on “Rap God” to YouTube in March. She also shared that she’s continuing to work on her own music.

Bushell recently spoke with SPIN about the material, including the single “Into the Shadows” which was released Sept. 30, a song written for her musician dad who has been faced with health challenges recently. Her first formal release of original works comes after a few years of posting viral covers on YouTube (taking on Jimi Hendrix, Billie Eilish, Muse, and Led Zeppelin, among others) that have been behind a quick rise to fame.

Nandi Bushell has received support from some of rock’s biggest stars. In 2020, Dave Grohl participated in an extended drum-off challenge with Bushell. In 2021 he invited her on stage at the Forum to play drums on “Everlong” and in September, she played on “Learning to Fly” at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London. Tom Morello is also a fan. His son Roman joined forces with Bushell on “The Children Will Rise Up.”

Selena Fragassi

