Watch Nandi Bushell Cover Rage Against the Machine With Pre-Teen Brother

The pair bashed through ‘Killing in the Name’ on guitar and drums
Credit: John Bushell

12-year-old music wunderkind Nandi Bushell has made her latest cover a family affair, drafting her nine-year-old brother Thomas to play drums on Rage Against the Machine‘s “Killing in the Name.” The elder Bushell does her best Tom Morello impression in the social media clip, mimicking his raised right arm and penchant for jumping while replicating his riffs to perfection.

“A family that Rages together stays together!,” she wrote on Instagram. “I love jamming with my brother. I am teaching him about all the greatest rock and metal bands. Rage Against the Machine is one of the bands at the top of my list!” Rage drummer Brad Wilk commented on the post with heart and fire emojis.

Bushell and Morello became friends after the former covered Rage’s “Guerrilla Radio” in 2020, with Morello gifting her a guitar she later used to perform the Audioslave song “Cochise.” They have since recorded two songs together: “The Children Will Rise Up!,” which also features Morello’s son Roman, and “God Help Us All,” a charity track for the Afghanistan non-profit the Miraculous Love Kids.

“Killing in the Name” joins previous Bushell covers such as Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits,” and Eminem’s “Rap God.” She also guested with Foo Fighters on “Learn To Fly” at the London edition of the Taylor Hawkins memorial concert in early September.

