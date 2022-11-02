My Morning Jacket’s Circuital Set for Deluxe Reissue

My Morning Jacket has beefed up its Grammy-nominated 2011 album Circuital for a deluxe reissue package, which will be released Dec. 9 by ATO. Both the vinyl and CD editions include 10 previously unreleased demo recordings from the era; the “first band demo” version of the title track is out today. Circuital will be available in three colored vinyl variants and in a two-CD set, all of which can be pre-ordered.

Produced by My Morning Jacket’s Jim James in tandem with Tucker Martine, the album opened at No. 5 on The Billboard 200, the band’s highest-charting debut to that point. Beyond the seven-minute title track, it includes fan favorites such as the slow-building opener “Victory Dance,” the largely acoustic ballad “Wonderful (The Way I Feel),” and “Holdin on to Black Metal,” which was a minor hit on Billboard‘s Alternative chart. All four of those songs remain in MMJ’s live rotation.

“Every record is like a time machine and we all keep changing and changing,” James says. “I’ve come to see myself as a kind of older sibling to the younger version of me, so it’s almost like I become two beings when I sing a song from the olden times: one is the person who wrote the song so long ago, the other is the current me who’s there as support for my younger self, alive forever in the multiverse. And then those two voices combine to form something new and different every time.”

Last month, MMJ released Live From RCA Studio A (Acoustic) and MMJ Live Vol. 2: Chicago 2021; the former rounds up new recordings of seven tracks from the band’s self-titled 2021 release, while the latter is the second installment of its MMJ Live vinyl series.

The group wrapped its 2022 roadwork over the weekend with a blowout Halloween show in its Louisville, Ky., hometown, featuring its debut cover of Donovan’s “Season of the Witch” and the first performance of “Friends Again” since 2010.

Here are the 10 demos included on Circuital (Deluxe Edition):

“Wonderful” (Jim Electronic Demo)

“Circuital” (First Band Demo)

“Outta My System” (Puppet Demo)

“The Day Is Coming” (Jim Demo)

“Victory Dance” (Jim Demo)

“Movin’ Away” (Jim Demo)

“Slow Slow Tune” (Band Demo)

“First Light” (Band Demo)

“You Wanna Freak Out” (Band Demo)

“Holdin on to Black Metal” (Jim Demo)