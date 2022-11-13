Morrissey Ditches L.A. Show After 9 Songs

Morrissey is only two shows into his U.S. tour and is already being very Morrissey. Last night, at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Moz split after just nine songs and 30 minutes. Why? “Sorry but due to unforeseen circumstances the show is not going to continue,” he told the crowd. “Very sorry. We’ll see you next time.”

The announcement (seen in the fan video below) was met with resounding boos, and already the internet is on fire with theories. One that’s being shared repeatedly says that Morrissey was “too cold.” As a reminder, the show was in Los Angeles … not Fargo. According to The Weather Channel, lows at night in L.A. are still at or near 50 degrees (which in fairness, for L.A. can be chilly). Also, this is a November tour at an amphitheater – maybe the same amount of planning he puts into banning meat items on the venue’s food menu could have been put into packing a parka.

To be fair, this was the last show on the Greek Theater’s concert calendar for the year (the venue doesn’t reopen until April) so there may be some validity to the gripes about the weather. However, others in the crowd still came prepared for the conditions and for a full show. Others theories suggest that Morrissey may have been sick and shared that he struggled to get through the first batch of songs.

There’s been no official announcement yet other than from The Greek Theater issuing a message on its website that says the show “has been postponed to a TBD date. Please continue to monitor our website for further information.”

Morrissey recently announced a new album, Bonfire of Teenagers, which will be released on Capitol Records in February. Produced by Andrew Watt, the album will feature contributions from the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and Flea as well as Iggy Pop, Miley Cyrus, and Pluralone/Pearl Jam touring member Josh Klinghoffer.