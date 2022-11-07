Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nofx
Fat Mike Is No ‘Punk Rock Cliché’
Remi Wolf
Inside Remi Wolf’s Wild World of Pop Destruction
Dave Stewart Kaya Stewart
Artist x Artist: Dave Stewart x Kaya Stewart

Macklemore Chronicles Addiction Struggles on New Single, ‘Faithful’

Song will appear on rapper’s upcoming album, ‘Ben,’ due on March 3

Macklemore doesn’t shy away from detailing his ongoing struggles to overcome addition on his new song “Faithful,” which features rapper NLE Choppa. A video for the track is out today, directed by John C. Peterson, who previously helmed the clip for Macklemore’s 2017 song “Corner Store.”

“I isolate between happiness and hopeless / Know what makes it worse? Still wanna get loaded / Sometimes I feel like I can’t control my choices / And something takes over and I can’t turn off the voices,” Macklemore raps on “Faithful,” which will appear on his upcoming album Ben, out on March 3.

 

The artist says he wrote “Faithful” after a 2020 relapse “that brought me back to a familiar darkness I naively thought I had escaped. It’s a personal song for me, reflecting on my struggles with addiction. As long as I can remember, I’ve wanted to be clean, and yet the disease I have is always present. It always follows me. The record explores the presence of addiction in every facet of my life, and how pervasive and insidious it can be.”

Also Read

Macklemore Drafts Tones & I For Comeback Single, ‘Chant’

NLE Choppa’s verse is written from the perspective of a “supportive friend” who shows up “in a desperate time,” Macklemore says. “I thought the song would push him out of his comfort zone, but honestly he sounded right at home in the pocket and brought a whole new concept to the record. It’s been refreshing spending some time with him. I’m hella impressed not only by his pen, but his his perspective on life and quest for spiritual growth.”

Macklemore will support Ben with newly announced European tour dates, beginning April 4 in Dublin. The album is the follow-up to 2017’s Gemini and Macklemore’s full-fledged return to music after spending the past several years overseeing his clothing line Bogey Boys, which has made a splash in the golf world since its 2021 debut. The artist is also a co-owner of the Seattle Sounders major league soccer team and the city’s new hockey franchise, the Seattle Kraken.

“Faithful” follows the release of fellow Ben tracks “Chant” featuring Tones and I and “Maniac” featuring Windser. Macklemore visits Australia and New Zealand for three shows later this month as part of the multi-artist Fridayz Live tour, and will also play three radio station-sponsored holiday shows next month in Chicago, Detroit, and Atlanta.

Here are Macklemore’s 2023 European tour dates:

April 4: Dublin (3Arena)
April 7: Glasgow (O2 Academy)
April 9: Manchester, U.K. (O2 Victoria Warehouse)
April 11: Birmingham, U.K. (O2 Academy)
April 12: London (O2 Academy Brixton)
April 16: Amsterdam (AFAS Live)
April 17: Brussels (Forest National)
April 18: Paris (Zenith)
April 21: Cologne, Germany (Palladium)
April 22: Berlin (Verti Music Hall)
April 25: Offenbach, Germany (Stadhalle)
April 27: Hamburg, Germany (Edel Optics Arena)
April 29: Warsaw (Expo XXI Hall 1)
April 30: Vienna (Stadhalle)
May 2: Zurich (Samsung Hall)
May 4: Milan (Alcatraz)
May 7: Copenhagen (Vega)
May 9: Oslo (Sentrum Scene)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Education

John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

you may like

more from spin

Coheed and Cambria
News

Coheed and Cambria Setting Sail With Sunny Day Real Estate, Bartees Strange

Macklemore
News

Macklemore Chronicles Addiction Struggles on New Single, ‘Faithful’

Jason Bourne is not a real CIA operative. Shame. (Credit: Daniel Smith/Getty Images)
Features

The CIA Has a Podcast. The Apocalypse Can’t Be Far Behind

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top