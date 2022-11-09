Watch Lolahol’s Seductive Barn Dance in New ‘Cuntradiction’ Video

Lolahol, a.k.a. Lourdes Leon, a.k.a Madonna’s daughter, rolls around in an empty barn, slinking in the dust and swinging on ropes, in her new video for “Cuntradiction.” Inside, a white horse gallops semi-freely until Lolahol lays on its back in stringy lingerie. It’s probably symbolic of something, but who knows what that could possibly be.

“Cuntradiction” is probing and hypnotic, reminiscent of a Massive Attack song. “I want a version of you, not the whole thing,” she sings in a kind of unaffected daze, reminiscent of a Massive Attack song. The single is the second off of the singer/model’s EP, Go, via Eartheater’s label Chemical X.

In August, Lolahol released the EP’s sensuous lead single, “Lock&Key.”

Go Tracklist

Cuntradiction

Giovanni’s Room

Not Pussy

Purple Apple

Lock&Key