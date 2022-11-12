Keith Levene, Co-Founder and Guitarist of the Clash and Public Image Ltd, Dies at 65

Keith Levene, the guitarist and original founding member of influential British punk bands the Clash and Public Image Ltd, died on Friday, Nov. 11 at the age of 65.

Levene’s partner, Kate Ransford, confirmed the news by sharing the news on Twitter.

“RIP keith levene. My beloved partner who passed away at our home on 11/11/22 peacefully, painfree, cosy n well loved .he was an iconic guitarist and composer my best friend , my love , my everything , I love you to the moon,” she wrote.

Former bandmate Martin Atkins (drummer of Public Image Ltd) shared the news in a tweet of his own.

“A sad time to learn of the passing of guitar giant Keith Levene. We had our ups and downs that had mellowed over time. My respect for his unique talent never will.” Public Image Ltd bass player Jah Wobble also tweeted, “RIP Keith Levene.” The Guardian reports that Levene had been suffering from liver cancer and died at his home in Norfolk.

Levene was born Julian Levene in 1957 in the suburban London town of Muswell Hill and began his career in music at 15 as a roadie for Yes. In 1976, when he was just 18, he was one of the co-founders of the Clash alongside Mike Jones, Paul Simonon, and drummer Terry Chimes. Levene, along with the Clash’s manager Bernard Rhodes, was instrumental in recruiting vocalist Joe Strummer, who was playing with the 101ers at that time.

Levene’s time in the Clash was short-lived, however. He played at some of the band’s earliest shows and wrote tracks like “What’s My Name” on their 1977 debut album. He left the band due to conflicts regarding the direction of the band.

In 1978, he teamed up with John Lydon (aka Johnny Rotten), bass player John Wardle (Jah Wobble), and drummer Jim Walker to form Public Image Ltd following the Sex Pistols’ breakup. Albums like 1978’s Public Image: First Issue and 1979’s Metal Box are regarded as iconic post-punk records and influential benchmarks in the British rock legacy.

After leaving PiL in 1983 due to creative differences, Levene formed his own label and moved to Los Angeles in 1985 where he began working with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fishbone, and Ice T. In 2003, Levene contributed to Atkins’ Pigface project on the album Easy Listening, and in recent years, released additional solo works as well as music with Wobble.

Tributes have poured in from a number of Levene’s close friends and colleagues including Welsh author Adam Hammond who was working with Levene on a book about Public Image Ltd. He was among the first to post on Levene’s death, hailing the musician as “one of the most innovative, audacious, and influential guitarists of all time.”

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea responded to Atkins’ statement writing, “One of my favorite bands of all time’s greatest era. The way you four played together, will never happen again, so powerful and hypnotic. Poetic and dissonant, cerebral and animal. What a rhythm what a sound. Everything. Rest In Peace Keith.”

And Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe posted, in part, “Just found out Keith Levene passed away. i owe him much of my guitar style, in some ways. he made it possible to be me.”

RIP keith levene My beloved partner who passed away at our home on 11/11/22 peacefully, painfree ,cosy n well loved .he was an iconic guitarist and composer my best friend , my love , my everything , I love you to the moon 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/K6Y2ybnWJt — bitcoinpurist (@RansfordKate) November 12, 2022

It is with great sadness I report that my close friend and legendary Public Image Limited guitarist Keith Levene passed away on Friday 11th November. There is no doubt that Keith was one of the most innovative, audacious and influential guitarists of all time. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/zpCIAhOoA9 — Adam Hammond (@adthedoor) November 12, 2022

A sad time to learn of the passing of guitar giant Keith Levene. We had our ups and downs that had mellowed over time. My respect for his unique talent never will. @pilofficial https://t.co/IW3PTa1TOa — Martin Atkins (@marteeeen) November 12, 2022

RIP KEITH LEVENE — Jah Wobble (@realjahwobble) November 12, 2022

One of my favorite bands of all time’s greatest era. The way you four played together, will never happen again, so powerful and hypnotic. Poetic and dissonant, cerebral and animal. What a rhythm what a sound. Everything. Rest In Peace Keith. https://t.co/BLvA2GHibD — Flea (@flea333) November 12, 2022