Jeff Cook, Alabama Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dies at 73

Jeff Cook, the co-founder and guitarist of the mega-successful country band Alabama, has died at the age of 72. Alabama confirmed the news of Cook’s death in a social media post, saying that he died on Monday at his beach home in Destin, Fla. He was surrounded by his close friends and family members.

Born on Aug. 27, 1949 in Ft. Payne, Ala., Cook joined forces with singer Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry to form a band in 1969 called Young County. After making another name change to Wild Country, trio would the band name for a third and final time to Alabama in 1977. They would finalize their lineup with Mark Herndon that same year.

In the 1980s, the group soared to major success. Overall, Alabama had more than 41 No. 1 singles including “Tennessee River,” “Feels So Right,” “I’m In A Hurry,” and “Cheap Seats.” The group also scored 12 top 10 albums and won CMA’s Entertainer of the Year Award from 1982 through 1984. Overall, the band is credited with selling 75 million albums.

Cook was a decorated guitarist. In addition to being a Country Music Hall of Famer (in 2005), Cook was also inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Fiddlers Hall of Fame.

In 2012, Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Due to his health condition, Cook stopped touring with Alabama in 2018.