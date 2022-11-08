Instagram Facebook Twitter
Peter Gabriel Plots 2023 World Tour, New Album i/o
Walter Schreifels Is Still Influencing Your Favorite Hardcore Band
Lorde covers Bananarama
Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde on Stage in São Paulo

Jeff Cook, Alabama Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dies at 73

He died on Monday after long battle with Parkinson’s disease
Jeff Cook
(Credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Jeff Cook, the co-founder and guitarist of the mega-successful country band Alabama, has died at the age of 72. Alabama confirmed the news of Cook’s death in a social media post, saying that he died on Monday at his beach home in Destin, Fla. He was surrounded by his close friends and family members.

Born on Aug. 27, 1949 in Ft. Payne, Ala., Cook joined forces with singer Randy Owen and bassist Teddy Gentry to form a band in 1969 called Young County. After making another name change to Wild Country, trio would the band name for a  third and final time to Alabama in 1977. They would finalize their lineup with Mark Herndon that same year.

In the 1980s, the group soared to major success. Overall, Alabama had more than 41 No. 1 singles including “Tennessee River,” “Feels So Right,” “I’m In A Hurry,” and “Cheap Seats.” The group also scored 12 top 10 albums and won CMA’s Entertainer of the Year Award from 1982 through 1984. Overall, the band is credited with selling 75 million albums.

Cook was a decorated guitarist. In addition to being a Country Music Hall of Famer (in 2005), Cook was also inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame and Fiddlers Hall of Fame.

Takeoff

Also Read

Takeoff, Migos Rapper, Dead in Houston Shooting at 28

In 2012, Cook was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Due to his health condition, Cook stopped touring with Alabama in 2018.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Macklemore
Addiction

Macklemore Still Has Everything to Prove

Education

John Oates Releases ‘Pushin’ A Rock’ as New Face of Movember Campaign

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

you may like

more from spin

Jeff Cook
News

Jeff Cook, Alabama Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dies at 73

The Who
Recaps

The Who Rocks Las Vegas in North American Tour Closer

Features

PORTAL Wants You To Have A Good Trip

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top