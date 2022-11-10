Iggy Pop Sets January Release for New Album, Every Loser

Iggy Pop has set a Jan. 6 release for his new album, Every Loser, which, as previously reported, will be come out on producer Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth imprint through Atlantic. The hard-charging first single, “Frenzy,” was released last month and features Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

The cover for Every Loser was designed by underground rock legend Raymond Pettibon. Continuing the throwback trend, Pop will be featured in the first issue of the relaunched fanzine PUNK Magazine, which includes an interview with him conducted by Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea.

Every Loser features a number of other high-profile guest artists from the world of rock, but those details are being kept under wraps for now. Pop also appears on Morrissey’s Watt-produced new album Bonfire of Teenagers, which will be out in February.

The 75-year-old rock icon was unable to perform his scheduled headlining show at California’s Desert Daze festival in early October due to visa issues with his French-based live band, but will headline the Destination Chaos festival in the Dominican Republic early next year.

Here is the track list for Every Loser:

“Frenzy”

“Strung Out Johnny”

“New Atlantis”

“Modern Day Rip Off”

“Morning Show”

“The News For Andy”

“Neo Punk”

“All the Way Down”

“Comments”

“My Animus Interlude”

“The Regency”