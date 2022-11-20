Instagram Facebook Twitter
How to Watch Elton John’s Final American Concert

Disney+ is carrying the livestream and iHeart Radio will simulcast the final song
Five decades after his first U.S. set at West Hollywood’s Troubadour in 1970, Sir Elton John will play his final show on a North American stage.

As part of his global ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, the singer and performer will play his third and final night (of this run) Dodger Stadium — the same venue for his iconic 1975 concert— alongside special guests Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile for a can’t-miss event. But if you aren’t one of the lucky 50,000 people who scored tickets to be in the audience, there is a way to watch the whole thing live from home.

Starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, Disney+ will stream Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium for a global audience. There’s also a Countdown to Elton Live pre-show planned for 30 minutes prior (10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 pm PT) that will offer interviews with the performer and his manager husband David Furnish as well as messages from John’s many famous associates and friends. See the preview for tonight’s Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium below.

To watch, you’ll need to be a Disney+ subscriber, or sign up for a new account, which is currently $7.99 a month. Subscribers can also watch the Disney Original Documentary, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and The Years that Made His Legend. 

Elton John, Joni Mitchell

Another free option is tuning into iHeartRadio. The conglomerate will broadcast a special presentation tonight called “Elton John’s Thank you to America: The Final Song.” It will be carried online and across 320 stations starting at 1 a.m. ET/ 10 p.m. ET, timed to a live simulcast of John’s final song at Dodger Stadium and featuring his “closing remarks.”

On Friday, John released his latest track, an acoustic take on his “Hold Me Closer” collaboration with Britney Spears. Listen to it here.

Selena Fragassi

