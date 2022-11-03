Eddie and Jill Vedder Draft Music, Sports, Film Stars for Venture Into Cures Livestream

Eddie and Jill Vedder will once again lead a host of music, film, and sports stars at the virtual fundraiser Venture Into Cures, which will take place Nov. 20. The event raises funds for EB Research Partnership, which is working to find a cure for the genetic skin disorder Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Broken Social Scene, John Legend, Joy Oladokun, and Lauren Spencer-Smith will perform, while Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow, Will Ferrell, Olivia Rodrigo, Venus Wiliams, Chris Pratt, Dana Carvey, Tom Holland, and Kermit the Frog will make appearances during the hour-long broadcast, which begins at 4 p.m. ET.

EBRP was founded by the Vedders in tandem with a community of parents of people suffering from EB, which causes extremely sensitive and often treatment-resistant skin that must be carefully bandaged every day. The organization has funded more than 100 projects and helped boost four Phase III clinical trials for new EB therapies, with its two previous Venture Into Cures livestreams raising more than $4.6 million.

“We are making life-changing strides for EB,” says the organization’s CEO, Michael Hund. “As we approach our third annual Venture Into Cures, we hope this year’s show motivates viewers to be involved in the fight towards a cure for not only EB but the 7,000 rare diseases affecting 10 percent of the global population.”

Venture Into Cures will stream live from its website, as well as the Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder’s Facebook and YouTube pages.