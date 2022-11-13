Instagram Facebook Twitter
Book Club: Big Joanie's Bonds Run Deep, and One of Those Bonds Is Bell Hooks
Black Star Make SNL Debut With a Guest Appearance by Madlib

The hip-hop duo just released their first new album in 24 years
Last night, Brooklyn’s Black Star made their Saturday Night Live debut on their Dave Chappelle-hosted episode.

Bey and Kweli performed material from their new record, No Fear of Time (only their second album overall and first since 1998’s Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star), which was released in May. After a warm introduction by Chappelle, Black Star performed the topical diatribe “So Be It” and finished with the explosive “The Main Thing Is to Keep the Main Thing the Main Thing.” For both, Black Star were joined by turntablist Madlib who produced No Fear Of Time.

Chappelle also co-hosts The Midnight Miracle podcast with Bey and Kweli.

On Friday, Black Star released a video for “So Be It” and talked with Consequence about appearing on SNL, calling it a “career milestone,” with Kweli adding, “I can’t recall seeing a more hip-hop, a more independent group than Black Star to ever do SNL, so I’m definitely excited to represent for the culture.”

blackstar

On Nov. 15, the duo perform at a just-announced show at New York City’s Sony Hall. Tickets are on sale now.

Saturday Night Live‘s next episode will take place on Dec. 3 with Keke Palmer hosting and the musical guest is SZA.

 

 

Selena Fragassi

Black Star, Saturday Night Live
