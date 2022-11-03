Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks Teaming for 2023 Shows

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are teaming for two co-headlining shows in 2023, the first of their storied careers. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will perform March 10 at Los Angeles’ Sofi Stadium and April 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; it’s unknown if further dates will be added.

Joel, 73, will be working these shows into his monthly residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which continues on Nov. 23 and will also take place Dec. 19, Jan. 13, Feb. 14, and March 26. Joel will also perform in Auckland and Melbourne in December, and has a handful of other non-MSG shows scheduled next year.

For now, these are the only announced 2023 dates for Nicks, 74, who recently released a studio version of her cover of Buffalo Springfield’s classic ’60s anthem “For What It’s Worth.” She has a solitary show on tap before the end of the year on Saturday (Nov. 5) in Phoenix alongside Vanessa Carlton, and will make an appearance on the track “Oil” from the upcoming Gorillaz album Cracker Island, which will be released Feb. 24.

Tickets for the Los Angeles and Arlington shows go on sale to the public on Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardholders have access to a pre-sale starting Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. local through Nov. 10 at 10 p.m. local.